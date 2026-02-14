Canada News

Ontario vice-principal charged with child luring, sexual exploitation

Vice-principal charged

Photo: The Canadian Press A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn

Waterloo regional police say they have charged a vice-principal in a child luring and sexual exploitation investigation.

Investigators say 50-year-old Michel Pleau was arrested Friday following a probe involving police in Waterloo, Toronto and Sudbury.

They say the suspect is facing half a dozen charges that include possession, production and distribution of child sexual assault and abuse material, invitation to sexual touching, and luring a child under the age of 16.

Police say they have notified the school board where the suspect works about the arrest.

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board says it will co-operate with police and is focused on supporting its school community.

Police say the alleged offences are not related to students from the school board.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.