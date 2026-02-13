Canada News

Federal public servants seek legal advice as they face job cuts

Photo: The Canadian Press The Canadian flag flies on the Peace Tower of Parliament Hill as pedestrians make their way along Sparks Street Mall in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Several law firms in Ottawa say they're getting an influx of calls from federal workers looking to learn what their options are and how to negotiate or push back against the cuts.

Malini Vijaykumar, a partner at Nelligan Law, says unionized employees need to go through their unions to file grievances or complaints on their behalf.

But she says she has also seen an increase in inquiries from non-unionized executives and employees in human resources who are navigating the changes.

A government program and spending review is looking to eliminate about 40,000 public service jobs by 2029, from a peak of 368,000 positions in 2024.

That includes 1,000 executive positions over the next two years.

Federal unions have warned about threats to services and public safety and the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada staged a demonstration today in Ottawa to protest cuts at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.