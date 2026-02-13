Canada News

Freeland violated law by answering questions about byelection: Elections Canada

Freeland violated the law

Photo: The Canadian Press King’s Privy Council President Dominic LeBlanc, Chrystia Freeland and Government House leader Steven MacKinnon walk past journalists before attending cabinet on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Sept.16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The Commissioner of Canada Elections says former Liberal MP Chrystia Freeland unintentionally violated the Elections Act by answering reporters' questions about a 2024 Toronto byelection at two government-organized press conferences

A report on the incidents published by the commissioner's office today cites rules restricting who can make a contribution to a candidate.

Freeland was the deputy prime minister and finance minister during two government budget announcements on June 23 and 24, 2024, when she was asked about Toronto—St. Paul's Liberal candidate Leslie Church.

The commissioner's report says Freeland expressed her support for Church, who recently had resigned as Freeland's chief of staff in order to run.

The report says because Freeland shared these remarks as a government representative at official government events that had a total commercial value of $910.58, her remarks amounted to a campaign contribution by the Government of Canada.

Freeland, who faced no personal financial penalty, signed an undertaking with Elections Canada not to make the same mistake again and her former riding association paid $910.58 to Elections Canada in January.