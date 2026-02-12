Canada News

Dozens of measles cases linked to farm show; Manitoba expands vaccine eligibility

Measles linked to farm show

Photo: The Canadian Press Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer, speaks at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg on Wednesday, Dec.16, 2020.

Manitoba's top doctor says more than 30 cases of measles, with more expected to be documented, have been linked to a large agriculture event last month.

Provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin says the province is expanding vaccine eligibility in the Prairie Mountain Health region after a surge in cases stemming from Manitoba Ag Days, a three-day event that draws thousands of people each year, in Brandon.

Infants aged six months and older from the area, which encompasses southwestern Manitoba, are now able to get vaccinated for the contagious disease.

Roussin says the province continues to see high levels of transmission primarily in southern portions of the province, where immunization for the disease is lower than in some urban settings.

The province recorded 74 measle cases last month — the highest amount documented in the past year.

Roussin also warns that Manitoba is dealing with a large number of influenza cases this season that are using up hospital resources.

There have been roughly 3,000 cases of the flu that have resulted in people being admitted to emergency departments or urgent-care centres.

"This is even more than what we've seen in similar time during the (COVID-19) pandemic," the doctor said on Thursday.

Roussin recommended people get vaccinated if they haven't already, as a second wave of influenza is expected to come in the spring.

Manitoba has documented the highest number of measles cases this year, data from Health Canada suggests. Out of the 135 cases reported across the country as of the last week of January, Manitoba accounted for over half.

Despite this, Roussin said the province has no plans to mandate vaccination for the disease.

"We're going to rely on our continued messaging, access and trying to build that trust with health-care workers and people of these higher-risk areas," he said.

Manitoba Heath recommends anyone who suspects they may have been exposed to contact their health-care provider to ensure they are up to date on their measles vaccine.