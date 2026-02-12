Canada News

Hockey fans in Oshawa asked to shower before heading to the rink

Stink in the rink may be you

Photo: Oshawa Generals OHL teams asks fans to shower before attending games.

That smell emanating from the home of the OHL’s Oshawa Generals isn’t coming from the bench or, given the team’s record, the ice.

That ‘stink in the rink’ it seems, is coming from the stands.

The Generals, who own the worst record in the Canadian Hockey League, sent a letter to season ticket holders asking them to ‘clean up their act,’ and clean up before attending games at the Tribute Communities Centre.

The letter was apparently in response to recent complaints from fans.

“We’re thrilled to have you with us each and every game and appreciate the energy you bring to the arena,” the letter, which was circulated on social media, stated.

“To help ensure a clean, comfortable and enjoyable experience for everyone, we kindly ask for your co-operation with a few simple hygiene practices.

“Please make use of the hand-sanitizing stations located throughout the arena, cover coughs and sneezes and be mindful of personal cleanliness while sharing your space with fellow fans.”

Specifically, they are asking fans to stay home if they are sick and “if you went to the gym or did something that produced body odour, please shower before attending the game.”

Responses to the letter were mixed.

Some agreed with the letter.

“I notice the smell of BO more and more each day. It's winter time and you still stink like that. Seriously, have a shower, put on deodorant and wash your clothes. If you don't want to do any of that then stay home and away from the public. We don't wanna smell you.”

Others just shook their heads.

“I cannot believe Oshawa has come to this. The fact that they have to do a press release to tell people to wash is absolutely bonkers,” one comment stated.

“Omg. Seriously this is what the world has come to? Unreal!,” wrote another.