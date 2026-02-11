Canada News

U.S. House to vote on Trump's fentanyl-related tariffs on Canada

Vote set on Canada tariffs

Photo: The Canadian Press U.S. President Donald Trump waves to the media as he walks on the South Lawn upon his arrival at the White House on Monday, Feb. 9, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Lawmakers in Washington pushed back against Donald Trump's tariffs on Canada during a debate in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday — the latest test of Republican commitment to the president's massive trade agenda.

Democrat Rep. Gregory Meeks, who introduced a bill to end the so-called fentanyl emergency at the northern border, said Canada isn't a threat.

"Canada is our friend. Canada is our ally," Meeks said. "Canadians have fought alongside Americans."

Trump declared the emergency last year in order to use the International Economic Emergency Powers Act, also called IEEPA, to hit Canada with 35 per cent tariffs. Those duties do not apply to goods compliant under the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade, known as CUSMA.

Meeks said U.S. government data shows a minuscule amount of fentanyl is seized at the northern border compared to the border with Mexico.

In response to Trump's stated concerns about fentanyl, Ottawa boosted border security measures, with more boots on the ground and drones in the air. Canadian police forces have widely promoted drug seizures in news releases.

Brian Mast, a Republican from Florida, pointed to those drug seizures in Canada and Ottawa's appointment of a "fentanyl czar" as evidence the problem is real. He also said Canada hasn't done enough to crack down on drugs.

"Democrats don't recognize that there is a crisis that it is killing thousands of Americans," Mast said.

The Senate has voted repeatedly to overturn those tariffs but a procedural rule allowed the House to avoid any votes on Trump's tariff agenda. That ended Tuesday, when three Republicans joined Democrats to stop the extension of the procedural rule.

Lawmakers are set to vote on the motion Wednesday evening — but it is largely a symbolic move. Even if it does pass and ends up on Trump's desk, it unlikely to get the two-thirds majority it would need to become veto-proof.

While the U.S. Constitution reserves power over taxation and tariffs for Congress, Trump's duties have so far faced little public resistance from Republican lawmakers, despite concerns shared behind closed doors among traditional GOP free-traders.

IEEPA has become Trump's favourite tool to impose or threaten tariffs — but its future is uncertain.

The U.S. Supreme Court is still weighing whether Trump can continue using IEEPA. The conservative-led U.S. Supreme Court appeared skeptical during a hearing on IEEPA in November.

Rep. Adrian Smith, a Republican for Nebraska, said Wednesday's vote should be delayed until after America's top court rules on the IEEPA tool. He said Canada is a friend but Trump's use of duties has pushed Ottawa to have difficult conversations about trade irritants. He cited the example of the digital services tax, which Prime Minister Mark Carney paused to appease the president last year.

Trump's inconsistent use of tariffs and his claims that Canada should become a U.S. state are hurting American businesses, multiple Democrats told the House. Many also pointed to the president's Monday social media post threatening to stall the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge connecting Ontario to Michigan.

Rep. Linda Sanchez, a Democrat for California, said claims that Canada is a fentanyl threat are not borne out by facts. She pointed out that CUSMA was negotiated during the first Trump administration and ratified by Congress.

Responsible governments follow the law on trade agreements and don't negotiate through weird social media tantrums, she said.

"It's just reckless and frankly, it's bizarre."