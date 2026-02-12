Canada News

U.S. House passes symbolic vote to end Trump's fentanyl-related tariffs on Canada

Photo: The Canadian Press U.S. President Donald Trump waves to the media as he walks on the South Lawn upon his arrival at the White House on Monday, Feb. 9, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

President Donald Trump called Canada "among the worst in the World to deal with" as the U.S. House of Representatives voted against his tariffs on America's northern neighbour — a largely symbolic move that shows some wavering Republican support for the president's massive trade agenda.

"Canada has taken advantage of the United States on Trade for many years. They are among the worst in the World to deal with, especially as it relates to our Northern Border," Trump posted on social media Wednesday night as results of the vote became clear. "TARIFFS make a WIN for us, EASY. Republicans must keep it that way!"

Six Republicans joined Democrats in a bipartisan push against Trump's so-called fentanyl emergency at the U.S.-Canada border, which the president used as justification for economywide tariffs against America's northern neighbour last year.

While Wednesday's motion passed, it did not get the two-thirds majority it would need to become veto-proof. When it lands on Trump's desk, it is expected to be shut down.

Canada is also being hammered by separate sector-specific tariffs on industries like steel, aluminum, automobiles and lumber that Trump enacted through a different presidential power.

The bipartisan support does demonstrate Republican uncertainty around Trump's erratic trade policies directed towards Canada. Democrat Rep. Gregory Meeks, who introduced the bill, said Canada isn't a threat.

"Canada is our friend. Canada is our ally," Meeks said. "Canadians have fought alongside Americans."

Trump declared the emergency in order to use the International Economic Emergency Powers Act, also called IEEPA, to hit Canada with 35 per cent tariffs. Those duties do not apply to goods compliant under the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade, known as CUSMA.

Meeks said U.S. government data shows a minuscule amount of fentanyl is seized at the northern border compared to the border with Mexico.

In response to Trump's stated concerns about fentanyl, Ottawa boosted border security measures, with more boots on the ground and drones in the air. Canadian police forces have widely promoted drug seizures in news releases.

During debate in the House earlier Wednesday, Brian Mast, a Republican from Florida, pointed to those drug seizures in Canada and Ottawa's appointment of a "fentanyl czar" as evidence the problem is real. He also said Canada hasn't done enough to crack down on drugs.

"Democrats don't recognize that there is a crisis that it is killing thousands of Americans," Mast said.

The Senate has voted repeatedly to overturn the fentanyl duties but a procedural rule allowed the House to avoid any votes on Trump's tariff agenda. That ended Tuesday, when three Republicans joined Democrats to stop the extension of the procedural rule.

While the U.S. Constitution reserves power over taxation and tariffs for Congress, Trump's duties have so far faced little public resistance from Republican lawmakers, despite concerns shared behind closed doors among traditional GOP free-traders.

IEEPA has become Trump's favourite tool to impose or threaten tariffs — but its future is uncertain.

The U.S. Supreme Court is still weighing whether Trump can continue using IEEPA. The conservative-led U.S. Supreme Court appeared skeptical during a hearing on IEEPA in November.

Rep. Adrian Smith, a Republican for Nebraska, said Wednesday's vote should be delayed until after America's top court rules on the IEEPA tool. He said Canada is a friend but Trump's use of duties has pushed Ottawa to have difficult conversations about trade irritants. He cited the example of the digital services tax, which Prime Minister Mark Carney paused to appease the president last year.

Trump's inconsistent use of tariffs and his claims that Canada should become a U.S. state are hurting American businesses, multiple Democrats told the House. Many also pointed to the president's Monday social media post threatening to stall the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge connecting Ontario to Michigan.

Representatives from Nevada spoke about the drop in tourism and others from Oregon said Canadian alcohol boycotts were devastating the wine industry.

Rep. Linda Sanchez, a Democrat for California, said claims that Canada is a fentanyl threat are not borne out by facts. She pointed out that CUSMA was negotiated during the first Trump administration and ratified by Congress.

Responsible governments follow the law on trade agreements and don't negotiate through weird social media tantrums, she said.

"It's just reckless and frankly, it's bizarre."