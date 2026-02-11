House of Commons holds moment of silence for victims of B.C. shooting
Moment of silence held
OTTAWA — Members of Parliament held a moment of silence today in honour of the victims of the mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C.
Ten people were killed, including the alleged suspect, in a shooting at a school and a home in the town in northeastern B.C. on Tuesday.
In his remarks following the moment of silence, Prime Minister Mark Carney said what happened has left the nation in shock and in mourning.
Carney said the investigation is ongoing and that law enforcement must be allowed the time and space to do their work thoroughly.
Flags on federal buildings will be flown at half-mast for seven days to honour the victims of Tuesday's deadly shooting in B.C.
Members of Parliament will forego normal proceedings and are set to adjourn following statements from party leaders.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2026.
