Canada News

House of Commons holds moment of silence for victims of B.C. shooting

Moment of silence held

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks with photographers as he arrives on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

OTTAWA — Members of Parliament held a moment of silence today in honour of the victims of the mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C.

Ten people were killed, including the alleged suspect, in a shooting at a school and a home in the town in northeastern B.C. on Tuesday.

In his remarks following the moment of silence, Prime Minister Mark Carney said what happened has left the nation in shock and in mourning.

Carney said the investigation is ongoing and that law enforcement must be allowed the time and space to do their work thoroughly.

Flags on federal buildings will be flown at half-mast for seven days to honour the victims of Tuesday's deadly shooting in B.C.

Members of Parliament will forego normal proceedings and are set to adjourn following statements from party leaders.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2026.