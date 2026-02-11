Canada News

Montreal man arrested over alleged link to Ryan Wedding: FBI

Arrested for link to Wedding

Photo: The Canadian Press FILE - An image of former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding is displayed on a video monitor along with bricks of cocaine, foreground, during a news conference at the FBI offices in Los Angeles, Oct. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

A Montreal man wanted in connection with a criminal organization allegedly run by former Canadian Olympian Ryan Wedding has been arrested in the United States.

The FBI says 35-year-old Tommy Demorizi was arrested on Tuesday at Newark International Airport in New Jersey.

It says he was wanted for multiple offences, including allegedly helping locate a witness who was later killed.

Demorizi faces charges including conspiracy to distribute and export cocaine, conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to tamper with a witness.

Several other Canadians have been arrested as part of the investigation into Wedding, including a lawyer who allegedly advised the killing of a federal witness and a jeweller accused of being the "de facto bank" for the criminal enterprise.

Wedding himself was arrested in Mexico in January after a years-long manhunt, with FBI director Kash Patel calling him "the largest narco trafficker in modern times."