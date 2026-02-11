Canada News
15-year-old boy charged with murder after teen shot dead at Toronto Tim Hortons
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a teenager at a Tim Hortons in Toronto's east end last week.
Toronto police say officers responded to a call about a shooting in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Bellamy Road North on Thursday afternoon.
Police say the 16-year-old victim was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition, where he later died.
Police say the suspect was arrested on Tuesday. He was charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm without a licence and possession of a loaded regulated firearm.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to come forward.
