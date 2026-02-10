Canada News

Conservative MP requests to skip scheduled pay raise

MP rejects pay raise

Photo: The Canadian Press Chairs and desks sit empty in the Chamber of the House of Commons, in Ottawa, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Conservative MP Mike Dawson says he can't "in good conscience" accept the pay raise members of Parliament are supposed to get in April because it's unfair when Canadians are struggling to keep up with the rising cost of living.

MPs are set to receive a 4.2 per cent raise on April which the New Brunswick MP says is "frankly distasteful."

Dawson says he didn't get into politics for the money.

He says he has already met with officials from the House of Commons to refuse the scheduled pay increase.

Members of Parliament currently make a base salary of $209,800.

Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, is applauding the move and says Dawson is showing "real leadership."