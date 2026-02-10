Canada News

Carney leaves Wednesday for Munich Security Conference

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney makes an announcement while visiting an auto-parts plant in Woodbridge, Ont., Feb. 5, 2026.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is heading to Germany later this week for the world’s top security conference, as Canada works to update its own defence policy.

Carney's office says he will leave for Munich Wednesday, and be in Germany until Sunday.

The Munich Security Conference involves heads of government who discuss major issues in defence, and they're meeting as U.S. President Donald Trump disrupts the global order.

Trump ordered the forced apprehension of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro at the start of this year, and his threats to acquire the Danish territory of Greenland by force put the NATO military alliance at risk.

The group that runs the Munich conference has issued a report that pulls from Carney's speech last month to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where he urged middle powers to work together against great-power economic coercion.

The Prime Minister's Office says Carney will also meet with business leaders while in Munich to try and attract investment in Canada's critical mineral, energy and technology sectors.