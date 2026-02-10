Canada News

Canadians awaiting flights home as U.S. oil blockade causes energy shortage in Cuba

Awaiting flights home

Photo: The Canadian Press Cargo is loaded onto an Air Canada plane at Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Montreal on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025.

Canadians in Cuba are waiting for flights home as an energy crisis worsens in the nation amid a U.S. oil blockade.

Major Canadian airlines have already suspended service to Cuba, including Air Canada, WestJet and Air Transat.

All three airlines have confirmed they plan to bring travellers back home to Canada.

Calgary-based WestJet says its decision to wind down winter operations will affect WestJet, Sunwing Vacations, WestJet Vacations, and Vacances WestJet Quebec.

Air Canada has said its decision to cancel service to Cuba comes after "following advisories issued by governments regarding the unreliability of the aviation fuel supply at Cuban airports."

The Trump administration is cutting Cuba off from using traditional fuel sources in an effort to put pressure on the island nation off the coast of Florida, which has long been under strict economic sanctions imposed by the U.S. government.