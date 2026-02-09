Canada News

Union warns of public safety risks as Transport Canada cuts jobs

Photo: The Canadian Press Officials from Transport Canada look at the scene where a double-decker city bus struck a transit shelter at Westboro Station in Ottawa on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

A federal union is warning of threats to public safety as employees at Transport Canada face job cuts.

The Union of Canadian Transportation Employees says the cuts are being implemented in a way that "places Canadians at increased risk" and it's particularly concerned about staffing reductions in inspection services and the transportation of dangerous goods.

A government website providing data on workforce reductions says the government is currently targeting a reduction of 439 employee positions and 27 executive positions at Transport Canada through the workforce adjustment or career transition processes, but it's not yet clear what positions will be affected.

The union says Transport Canada is also undertaking a structural reorganization to reduce its five administrative regions to three.

It says it's calling for the immediate reversal of proposed cuts affecting inspection and the oversight of dangerous goods and a pause on further reorganization.

The Canadian Press has reached out to Transport Canada for comment but has not yet received a response.