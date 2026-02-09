Canada News

Air Canada suspends flights to Cuba amid aviation fuel shortage

Flights to Cuba suspended

Photo: The Canadian Press Air Canada aircraft sit parked at Vancouver International Airport as a United Airlines flight from Chicago prepares to land, in Richmond, B.C., on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Air Canada says it is suspending service to Cuba because of a shortage of aviation fuel on the island.

The airline says it took the decision after the Cuban government announced aviation fuel would not be available at Cuban airports as of Tuesday.

Cuba has been facing a worsening energy crisis amid a U.S. blockade of oil to the Caribbean nation.

Air Canada says that in the coming days it will send empty flights southbound to pick up approximately 3,000 customers to bring them home.

Air Transat and West Jet/Sunwing both say they intend to continue flights as planned despite the fuel announcement.

Air Canada says its flight suspension begins today.