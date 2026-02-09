Canada News
Air Canada suspends flights to Cuba amid aviation fuel shortage
Flights to Cuba suspended
Photo: The Canadian Press
Air Canada aircraft sit parked at Vancouver International Airport as a United Airlines flight from Chicago prepares to land, in Richmond, B.C., on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Air Canada says it is suspending service to Cuba because of a shortage of aviation fuel on the island.
The airline says it took the decision after the Cuban government announced aviation fuel would not be available at Cuban airports as of Tuesday.
Cuba has been facing a worsening energy crisis amid a U.S. blockade of oil to the Caribbean nation.
Air Canada says that in the coming days it will send empty flights southbound to pick up approximately 3,000 customers to bring them home.
Air Transat and West Jet/Sunwing both say they intend to continue flights as planned despite the fuel announcement.
Air Canada says its flight suspension begins today.
More Canada News
RECENT STORIES
- B.C. wants defence bank BC - 12:36 pm
- UBCO clinch playoffsSports - 12:21 pm
- Top road trip spots in BCSponsored Content - 12:01 pm
- Truck flees, crashesKelowna - 11:55 am
- Rookie goalie shinesVernon - 11:52 am
© 2026 Castanet.net