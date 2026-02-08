Canada News

1 dead, 6 seriously injured after charter bus rollover on northern Alberta highway

Photo: The Canadian Press An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Mounties say a woman is dead and multiple people were taken to hospital in serious condition after a charter bus carrying 37 adults and children rolled over on a northern Alberta highway Saturday night.

RCMP in Grande Prairie say an initial investigation has found the road conditions might have been a factor in the bus's collision with a median on Highway 43, before it rolled over once and landed on its wheels.

They say a 50-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and six people were taken by ambulance to hospital in serious condition.

About 16 others were assessed for minor injuries and have since been released from hospital.

Mounties say the passengers who weren't injured were taken to a firehall in Debolt, a town about one kilometre east of the bus rollover, so they could get warm.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and Mounties say an investigation in ongoing.