Manitoba Health issues bulletin for measles exposure at large farm show

Photo: The Canadian Press A health worker prepares a dose of the measles vaccine to give commuters at a subway station in Mexico City, Friday, Feb. 6, 2026.

Manitoba's health agency is asking anyone who attended Manitoba Ag Days — touted as Canada's largest indoor farm show — to monitor for symptoms of measles this week.

Manitoba Health says attendees may have been exposed to the disease before, after and during the three-day event at Keystone Centre in Brandon, located west of Winnipeg, in late January.

The agency says those who visited nearby tourist areas such as hotels, restaurants and shops during the week of the event may have also been exposed.

Visitors of three locations in Winkler, a city in southern Manitoba, earlier this month are also being advised to monitor their symptoms until the end of this month.

Manitoba Health says those who attended Stacked Pancake and Breakfast House, and a Winkler public health office and an emergency department, may have been exposed to measles last week.

The health agency says those who suspect they may have been exposed need to ensure they are up to date on their measles vaccine.

"Symptoms of measles generally appear seven to 21 days after exposure. Initial symptoms may include fever, runny nose, drowsiness, irritability and red eyes," the healthy agency says in a news release.

"Small white spots may also develop on the inside of the mouth or throat. Several days after the initial symptoms, a red blotchy rash appears on the face and progresses down the body."

The disease spreads through droplets in the air formed when coughing or sneezing, the agency adds.

"The disease tends to be more severe in infants and young children and can be life-threatening."

The website for Ag Days describes the event as "Canada's largest indoor farm show."

"The … show is an exposition of agricultural production expertise, technology, and equipment that attracts exhibitors and visitors from across Canada and North Central United States."