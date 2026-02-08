Canada News

Ottawa, Toronto among areas still under cold warning as deep freeze grips Ontario

Deep freeze continues

Photo: The Canadian Press A person walks through the streets of Ottawa during a snowstorm in Ottawa on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026.

Residents of Ontario are doing their best to keep warm as a deep freeze continues to grip much of the province.

Environment Canada has issued a yellow cold warning covering all of southern Ontario, as well as vast parts of the province’s north.

The weather office is warning of wind chills as low as -35 in some areas, with chilly conditions expected to carry into Monday.

The city of Ottawa has seen some effects of the cold snap, with Environment Canada recording wind chills as low as -34 Saturday.

In the Greater Toronto Area, the region saw blowing snow and a wind chill of -33 Saturday.

The cold snap in Ontario is a sharp contrast to what people in Western Canada are experiencing, where balmy conditions in Alberta and B.C. have led to daily temperature records being broken.