Alberta hospital support staff ratify collective agreement with province: union

Photo: The Canadian Press The emergency department of the Rockyview General Hospital is pictured in Calgary on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

The union representing thousands of front-line hospital workers in Alberta says its new collective agreement with the province has been ratified.

In a statement late Friday, the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees says the deal with Alberta Health Services and Lamont Health Care Centre ensures more than 27,000 hospital support staff earn living wages by April 2027.

Highlights include a 12 per cent pay increase retroactive to April 2024, and a two per cent long service wage increase for staff with more than 20 years of service.

“General Support Services workers in Alberta’s hospitals finally have the new contract they deserve,” said union president Sandra Azocar in the statement.

“They won these significant wage increases because of their strength and solidarity.”

The deal covers people working in administrative support, addictions and social workers, as well as food, laundry and housekeeping.

Azocar said the contract recognizes the vital work that members do.

“While this collective agreement takes a significant step for our members, we look forward to making further improvements when we begin bargaining again in 2028," she said.

Finance Minister Nate Horner, in a statement, said he was pleased by the deal.

“This new collective agreement provides fair compensation increases in line with the other public sector deals and improved benefits for GSS members," said Horner.

He also said the deal's ratification means an end to collective bargaining with Alberta's major health sectors for this round of negotiations.

In November, a deal reached one minute before more than 16,000 nursing care staff, which includes licensed practical nurses and health-care aides, were set to strike was approved.