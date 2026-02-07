Canada News

Cold, blizzard warnings active as deep freeze settles on southern Ontario

Deep freeze over Ontario

Photo: The Canadian Press A woman works to clear heavy snow on her street in Toronto on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026.

Residents in southern Ontario are bundling up this morning as a deep freeze has settled in on the region.

Environment Canada issued cold warnings for areas stretching from Pembroke to Windsor, advising of wind chills as low as -35.

The bone-chilling cold has already hit in many places and is forecast to carry over into Sunday before slightly letting up Monday.

The weather office also says there will be blowing snow, with winds between 70 and 80 kilometres an hour.

Meanwhile, an orange blizzard warning has been issued for areas near the shore of Lake Huron, northwest of London, Ont., and extending down near the U.S. border, with winds up to 80 kilometres an hour and roughly 15 centimetres of snow.

Vast areas of central and northeastern Ontario were also experiencing extreme cold.