Greenland's foreign minister hails new Canadian consulate as 'historic'

Canadian consulate historic

Flags are checked and temporarily raised before the opening of the Canadian consulate in Nuuk, Greenland, on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi Click here to view gallery Photo: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian Press

The flag was raised and dozens of people joined in a spontaneous version of O Canada as Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand officially opened the new consulate in Nuuk, Greenland, Friday.

"The significance of raising this flag today and formally opening the consulate is that we will stand together with the people of Greenland and Denmark on many issues," Anand said, citing deepening ties on defence, security, climate change, economic resilience and Arctic co-operation.

"The co-operation between Denmark, Greenland and Canada will continue, not just in the short term, not just in the medium, but in the long term."

Canada announced plans for the new diplomatic mission in December 2024, before U.S. President Donald Trump escalated his threats to annex the Danish territory.

But the consulate took on new significance as NATO allies moved to back the sovereignty of Greenland and Denmark in recent weeks.

Vivian Motzfeldt, Greenland's foreign minister, said the consulate opening is a "historic day."

"This is not just the opening of a building but a further strengthening of the friendship and co-operation between Greenland and Canada," she said.

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon was also in Nuuk for the ceremony, as was Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami president Natan Obed.

Obed noted that over 90 Inuit from Inuit Nunangat in Canada came to Greenland for the occasion.

"We just want to show just how much in solidarity we are with Inuit in Greenland and Greenland generally," he said.

Greenland is an autonomous island territory of Denmark and Prime Minister Mark Carney has repeatedly said any decisions about Greenland's future are up to the people of Greenland and Denmark.