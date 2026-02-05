Canada News

3 Nova Scotia youths face sex assault charges after hockey hazing

Photo: The Canadian Press An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton, on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025.

Nova Scotia RCMP say three youths are facing sexual assault charges after police received a complaint about a hockey team’s hazing ritual in October.

The Mounties in Colchester County say the allegations involve a hockey team in the Truro area, north of Halifax.

Investigators say that on Jan. 30, a youth reported being assaulted during a private team gathering last fall.

Police say they collected statements from multiple witnesses, which led to allegations indicating other offences had occurred at different locations involving more victims and witnesses.

Investigators believe there may be other victims who have yet to come forward.

They say three youths were arrested Tuesday and charged with sexual assault with a weapon.

One of the accused has also been charged with sexual assault and assault with a weapon, and another has been charged with sexual assault and assault with choking.