Canada News

Seven Toronto cops charged in corruption, organized crime investigation: York police

7 police officers charged

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker York regional police deputy chief Ryan Hogan speaks during a press conference to announce the results of ‘Project South,’ a lengthy investigation into organized crime and corruption at York regional police headquarters in Aurora, Ont. on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026.

Seven Toronto police officers and one retired officer are among 27 suspects facing charges in an organized crime and corruption investigation that the chief says has shaken the "very foundation" of public trust in his force.

"No corner of society is immune from the reach of organized crime," Toronto police Chief Myron Demkiw said at a press conference on Thursday. "But when organized crime penetrates the Toronto Police Service, the harm goes far beyond the immediate wrongdoing."

The investigation led by York Regional Police uncovered allegations of bribery, conspiracy to commit murder and drug trafficking, among other offences, officials said.

York police Deputy Chief Ryan Hogan said the case began unfolding last June after a vehicle rammed a marked York police cruiser parked at the home of a corrections facility officer who was the target of an alleged murder plot.

Hogan said it was the third time within 36 hours suspects had gone to the home, and the incident sparked an investigation that revealed Toronto officers had accessed personal information and leaked it to members of an organized crime group who then carried out crimes including shootings, extortions and robberies.

Investigators allege that Toronto police Const. Timothy Barnhardt gave personal information to Brian Da Costa, a man suspected of several drug trafficking and bribery offences who was among several suspects allegedly seeking confidential information from officers.

"We allege that Mr. Da Costa is a key figure in a criminal network operating within the Greater Toronto Area, with in fact significant international ties," Hogan said at a press conference Thursday.

Toronto police officers Derek McCormick, Elias Mouawad, John Madeley Jr. and his father, retired constable John Madeley Sr., are among those charged in the investigation.

Toronto police officers Barnhardt, Robert Black, Saurabjit Bedi and Carl Grellette were also charged, and were allegedly involved in bribery schemes orchestrated by Da Costa, Hogan said.

"We allege that these officers in particular were involved with Mr. Da Costa in supporting illegal cannabis dispensaries by accepting bribes to provide, ultimately, protection from law enforcement investigation," he said, adding some of the accused officers were also allegedly involved in cocaine trafficking.

In addition to Da Costa, 18 other suspects were arrested in the investigation, including two youths.

Demkiw called the case "painful and unsettling" and "certainly the most concerning" in his time as Toronto police chief. But he stressed that the allegations against the officers do not represent the force.

"Corruption has no place in policing. It strikes at the trust people place in us," he said.

Demkiw said the accused officers have been suspended and he will seek to suspend at least four of them without pay, in line with policing laws. He added that officials have asked the province's policing inspector general to conduct an independent investigation and the force will fully co-operate.

Demkiw and the Toronto Police Service Board have asked the inspector general of policing in Ontario to investigate the matter and look into issues including supervision, recruitment screening and access to databases.

The police board "believes such an inspection is necessary to provide the public with a credible and transparent assessment, and to identify any steps needed to strengthen accountability and public safety," it said in a statement.

The inspector general is "actively considering this request," a spokesperson for the inspectorate said.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said at an unrelated press conference Thursday that she supports an independent review of the case and she planned to meet with Demkiw and the police board chair that day.

"The residents of Toronto deserve to know that the police officer they deal with every day can be trusted, not corrupt, and acting with integrity. Any police officer that is found to have committed crimes will be punished," said Chow.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford called the case "very disturbing" and disappointing, but said trust in police shouldn't be lost because of "a few bad apples."

"I don't want to paint a broad brush or tarnish the police. We have phenomenal police officers," he said at an unrelated event.

A spokesperson for the Toronto Police Association said Wednesday it would ensure its members receive due process. The union had no further comment about the investigation or the officers involved.