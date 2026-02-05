Canada News

Police to provide update after several Toronto officers arrested

Photo: The Canadian Press The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

York Regional Police are set to provide an update this morning on an investigation involving organized crime and corruption.

Toronto police Chief Myron Demkiw is expected to attend to comment on the investigation.

It comes after the union representing Toronto police officers said Wednesday that several had been arrested.

A spokesperson for the Toronto Police Association said it would ensure its members receive due process and wellness support as required.

They said the union would have no further comment about the investigation or the officers involved.

A Toronto police spokesperson said Wednesday that they had no information or comment to share.