Update expected in Frank Stronach case after Toronto sexual assault trial delayed

Photo: The Canadian Press Frank Stronach arrives at a Toronto Court on Tuesday February 3, 2026.

An update is expected today in the case of Canadian businessman Frank Stronach, whose sexual assault trial in Toronto is facing some delays.

The trial was scheduled to begin earlier this week but Stronach's legal team asked for more time to prepare after receiving what it described as a large volume of new materials that includes several videotaped statements.

The defence also said it is making an application for more disclosure and that there may be additional motions before the trial gets underway.

Stronach's lawyers are expected to report back on their progress in court today.

The 93-year-old tycoon, who became one of Canada's wealthiest people as the founder of the auto parts manufacturer Magna International, is facing 12 charges related to seven complainants.

The charges stem from alleged incidents that took place between the 1970s and 1990s.

Stronach, who has denied all allegations, was charged with 18 offences related to 13 complainants in 2024, but the case was eventually split in two.

A separate trial on the remaining allegations is scheduled later this year in Newmarket, Ont.