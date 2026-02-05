Canada News

Johns says McPherson can bring NDP back to official party status

Official party status aims

Photo: The Canadian Press MP for Courtenay-Alberni Gord Johns rises in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.

B.C. NDP MP Gord Johns is putting his support behind his caucus colleague Heather McPherson for NDP leader.

Johns tells The Canadian Press that he is backing the Alberta MP because he sees McPherson as someone who can grow the party due in part to her ability to win her Edmonton riding for a third term.

The NDP lost official party status after holding onto just seven seats in the last election and Johns says that anyone who held on proved they can win under the most challenging circumstances.

Johns is the second sitting NDP MP to make an endorsement, after Manitoba NDP MP Leah Gazan put her support behind Avi Lewis last month.

Fundraising data released by the party last week up to Dec. 31 shows Lewis leads in donations with nearly $780,000 and McPherson is second with McPherson raising over $415,000.

All five leadership candidates, including Rob Ashton, Tanille Johnston and Tony McQuail, are set to meet for the party's English debate in B.C. on Feb. 19 and the next leader will be announced on March 29.