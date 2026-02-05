Canada News

Several Toronto police officers arrested, union says

Photo: The Canadian Press A Toronto Police Service logo in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

The union representing Toronto police officers says several of its members have been arrested.

Spokesperson Meaghan Gray says the Toronto Police Association will ensure its members receive due process and wellness support as required.

She did not say what allegations the officers were facing.

Gray says the union would have no further comment about the investigation or the members involved.

A spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service says they had no information or comment to share.

York Regional Police say they will announce the results of an investigation into organized crime and corruption on Thursday.