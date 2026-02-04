Canada News

Conservatives to celebrate Harper at 20th anniversary gala dinner

Ready for 'Harperpalooza'

Photo: The Canadian Press Speaker of the Senate Raymonde Gagne, Prime Minister Mark Carney and Speaker of the House of Commons Francis Scarpaleggia laugh as former prime minister Stephen Harper delivers his speech during a ceremony marking the unveiling of his official portrait in Ottawa on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Conservatives are set to gather in downtown Ottawa tonight for a gala dinner marking the 20th anniversary of former prime minister Stephen Harper's government.

The event will take place at the Rogers Centre and Harper is expected to deliver remarks at 8:30 p.m.

The gala is one of several events being held in the nation's capital this week for what has been described by some as the "Harperpalooza."

Harper's official portrait, painted by Canadian artist Phil Richards, was unveiled Tuesday in front of a crowd of ministers, premiers, current and former MPs and other dignitaries.

On Monday, Harper received a gold medal from the Royal Canadian Geographical Society in recognition of his career in public service and later spoke about Arctic sovereignty during a "fireside chat" with fellow former prime minister Jean Chrétien.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre posted on social media before the gala that Canada thanks Harper for his "steady leadership and lasting legacy of principled, competent government."