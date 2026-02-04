Canada News

Feds to fold envoys on Islamophobia, antisemitism into new national unity council

Special envoys eliminated

Photo: The Canadian Press Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture Marc Miller speaks to reporters ahead of a cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Canadian Identity and Culture Minister Marc Miller says there will no longer be stand-alone federal envoys to combat Islamophobia and antisemitism.

Miller says the two positions will be folded into a new advisory council on rights, equity and inclusion.

He told reporters today the government is creating a broader group of experts who recognize Islamophobia and antisemitism but focus on national unity and "trying to bring people together."

Miller said the council would report to him and Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Amira Elghawaby was named Canada’s first special representative on combating Islamophobia in January 2023.

The office of the special envoy on preserving Holocaust remembrance and combating antisemitism has been vacant since Deborah Lyons' retirement last year.