Canada News

Liberal MP wants longer answers, fewer sound bites from question period

Question period reform?

Photo: The Canadian Press Liberal MP Corey Hogan rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025.

A Liberal MP says he wants to see question period in the House of Commons offer longer, and more detailed answers and fewer social media-friendly clips.

Alberta MP Corey Hogan says he plans to push for question period reform when MPs debate the rules of the House of Commons on Friday.

Question period is the daily question-and-answer session where opposition MPs grill government ministers in Parliament and is often the most visible part of the parliamentary process.

But Hogan says 35-second answers don't offer much substance and the current format does a far better job of generating sound bites for social media than of holding the government to account.

No concrete change will come from Friday's debate, since any changes to House of Commons procedure would need to go through the relevant committee.

Hogan says he is speaking with colleagues on the House procedures and affairs committee about getting question period reform on the agenda.