NDP MPP jumps to federal Liberals as Liberal MP eyes provincial seat and leadership

Political musical chairs

Photo: The Canadian Press NDP MPP Doly Begum attends question period at Queen's Park in Toronto on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

The resignation of longtime MP Bill Blair has triggered a potential round of political musical chairs, as the federal Liberals poach a provincial NDP representative to run for his seat and a Liberal MP looks to fill that provincial void.

The Liberals named Ontario NDP member of provincial parliament Doly Begum as their candidate Tuesday for Scarborough Southwest following Blair's resignation a day earlier to become Canada's new high commissioner to the United Kingdom.

Hours later, Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith announced that he will seek the Ontario Liberal nomination to replace Begum provincially. Erskine-Smith, who was the runner-up in the 2023 Ontario Liberal leadership race, has made no secret of his desire to launch a second bid for that job.

"We’ve been working hard to build a provincial team that’s ready to run, win and govern together, and the rules for the leadership race will be announced soon," Erskine-Smith wrote Tuesday in a statement.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford can call a byelection for that seat within the next six months and Erskine-Smith said in the meantime he will continue as an active member of the federal Liberal caucus.

The Ontario Liberals are looking for a new leader to replace Bonnie Crombie, who announced her resignation in the fall after receiving only tepid support from party members at their annual general meeting. The party is set to soon announce rules and a timeline for selecting its fourth leader since 2018.

Begum, meanwhile, was serving as a deputy leader of the Opposition and has represented Scarborough Southwest for the NDP since 2018. She was the lone New Democrat to win a seat in any of the six ridings in Scarborough, an area of east Toronto, in the 2018, 2022 and 2025 elections.

"I understand the priorities of our community, and at this crucial moment for our country, I believe we must come together to build a stronger, more united, and more prosperous Canada," Begum wrote in statement.

"Our country’s future is counting on it."

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles thanked Begum for her service in a brief statement.

"Our party has been proud to represent the good people of Scarborough Southwest for the past eight years and look forward to continuing that representation," Stiles said.

The Liberals announced on the weekend that family physician Danielle Martin will be their candidate for the riding of University-Rosedale, following MP Chrystia Freeland's resignation earlier this month.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has not yet called byelections for either riding.