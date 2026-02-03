Canada News

Stephen Harper's official portrait to be unveiled today

Harper portrait unveiled

Photo: The Canadian Press Former prime minister Stephen Harper delivers the keynote address at a conference on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 in Ottawa.

Former prime minister Stephen Harper's official portrait is set to be unveiled today, ahead of the 20th anniversary of the election of his first Conservative government.

Harper's portrait will be presented during a ceremony at the Sir John A. Macdonald Building in downtown Ottawa this afternoon.

The portrait was painted by Canadian artist Phil Richards, who is known for the Diamond Jubilee Portrait of Queen Elizabeth II.

Harper was sworn in as prime minister in February 2006 and served in the role until November 2015, when he stepped down after his Conservative party was defeated by Justin Trudeau's Liberals in a federal election.

The Harper years brought some sweeping changes to Canada, including cutting the GST to five per cent, and some controversial tough-on-crime policies.

Harper also introduced a successful motion in the House of Commons in 2006 that recognized the Québécois as "a nation within a united Canada" and formally apologized in 2008 on behalf of Canadians for the residential schools system.