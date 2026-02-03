Canada News

Harper calls for national unity, independence at portrait unveiling

'We must preserve Canada'

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Former prime minister Stephen Harper walks past his official portrait as he makes his way to the podium during a ceremony in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Feb 3, 2026.

UPDATE 3:35 p.m.

Former prime minister Stephen Harper's official portrait was unveiled in Ottawa Tuesday, ahead of the 20th anniversary of the election of his first Conservative government.

Speaking to a crowd of ministers, premiers, current and former MPs and other dignitaries, Harper stressed that parties must work together to preserve Canada's national unity and independence.

"I sincerely hope that mine is just one of many portraits of prime ministers from both parties that will continue to be hung here for decades and centuries to come," said Harper.

"But that will require that in these perilous times, both parties, whatever their other differences, come together against external forces that threaten our independence and against domestic policies that threaten our unity."

"We must preserve Canada."

Harper's portrait was presented in a ceremony at the Sir John A. Macdonald Building in downtown Ottawa.

The portrait was painted by Canadian artist Phil Richards, who is known for the Diamond Jubilee Portrait of Queen Elizabeth 2.

It depicts Harper in the 1920 office of the prime minister, which is undergoing renovations but was recreated based on architectural drawings. The painting is filled with references relating to Harper, including his cat, Stanley, and some of the books he has written.

Harper was sworn in as prime minister in February 2006 and served in the role until November 2015, when he stepped down after his party was defeated by Justin Trudeau's Liberals.

The Harper years brought some sweeping changes to Canada, including a cut to bring the GST to five per cent and some controversial tough-on-crime policies.

Harper also successfully introduced a motion in the House of Commons in 2006 that recognized the Québécois as "a nation within a united Canada" and formally apologized in 2008 on behalf of Canadians for the residential schools system.

Before the portrait's unveiling, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre told the House of Commons Harper "reminds us of better days" and pointed to his leadership through a recession and two wars.

Poilievre said Harper passed laws that kept Canada's streets safe and expanded opportunity for Canadians.

"We look back on his many successes not just in nostalgia but with hope. Because it's been done before, it can be done again," Poilievre said.

During question period Tuesday, Prime Minister Mark Carney pointed out that Harper was sitting in the gallery and said it would be an honour to unveil his portrait.

Speaking on Tuesday afternoon, Carney said the official portraits of prime ministers seek to capture their character and the context that defined their leadership. He said Harper’s portrait pays tribute to his service to others, his leadership and love for Canada.

Carney said Harper was a balanced-budget conservative, a comment which received applause from the crowd.

He also said Harper spoke about the importance of national unity and that he shares that vision.

"In a political climate increasingly buffeted by noise, he brought composure, intellect, and decisiveness to public life," said Carney, who was appointed governor of the Bank of Canada under Harper.

"Qualities that helped see Canada through one of the most perilous times since the Great Depression."

