Derailed train near Toronto's Union Station causing major delays, commuter chaos

Photo: The Canadian Press Commuters board a train at Toronto's Union Station on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025.

Metrolinx is warning of ongoing delays this afternoon and evening after a GO train derailment near Toronto's Union Station threw the morning commute into chaos and disrupted service across the entire network.

The provincial government agency that runs GO Transit says a slow-moving train leaving Union Station came off the track and made contact with a track switch.

That caused signal problems and reduced the movement of other trains, causing major delays at Canada's busiest train station.

Metrolinx says the derailed train is still in place and delays on all train service lines are expected to continue through the evening rush hour.

The agency is asking commuters to leave earlier if possible and allow for extra time to get to their destinations.

The derailment also caused a temporary suspension of the UP Express train service between Union Station and Toronto Pearson International Airport earlier in the day.

UP Express trains are now moving but there may be a longer-than-usual wait.

GO Transit is asking people to use the TTC as an alternative, if possible, until the issue is resolved.