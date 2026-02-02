Canada News

Badger, N.L., mayor says floodwater receding slowly, but partial evacuation remains

Floodwater receding

Photo: The Canadian Press The Exploits River in central Newfoundland is shown in this handout photo, creeping toward Melissa Mercer's backyard in Badger, N.L., on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Melissa Mercer (Mandatory Credit)

The mayor of a central Newfoundland town said floodwaters were decreasing slightly, but a partial evacuation was still in effect Sunday and there's now a boil-water advisory.

Dennis Butt, mayor of Badger, said floodwaters have been slowly receding after ice backed up local rivers but are still above the river banks.

A state of emergency was declared on Wednesday and town council ordered the first of a series of evacuations late Thursday after the Exploits River spilled its banks and icy water crept into the community of more than 700.

A boil-water advisory came into effect Sunday morning, and was to remain in place until a technician could get to town and test the water.

With a nor'easter poised to bring more snow and strong winds to the area, Butt said the water may not be tested until Tuesday at the earliest.

Roughly 170 people in the community were urged Saturday to register with the Red Cross and take shelter at the Badger Community Centre if they had nowhere else to go.