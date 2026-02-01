Canada News

Powerful nor'easter expected to blanket parts of Atlantic Canada

Photo: The Canadian Press Pedestrians walk through snow during a winter storm that closed schools and delayed travel in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026.

Parts of Atlantic Canada are bracing for yet another winter storm as a powerful nor'easter is set to bring more snow across Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Environment Canada says areas north of Happy Valley-Goose Bay in Labrador, such as Postville and Makkovik, have already seen upwards of 10 centimetres of snow, with high winds and low visibility.

Residents of central and eastern Newfoundland are under winter storm warnings, with the Avalon and Burin peninsulas expecting between 35 and 50 centimetres of snow by Tuesday.

In Nova Scotia, the weather office says anywhere between 15 and 35 centimetres is expected to slam the province beginning tonight.

Heavy winds are also in the forecast for much of northern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton Island, where wind gusts are expected to reach 90 kilometres an hour.

Nova Scotia Power says it plans to activate its Emergency Operations Centre today to monitor the impending storm.