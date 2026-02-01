Canada News

Woman charged with animal cruelty after dogs left in freezing vehicle for hours

Photo: The Canadian Press An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser sits outside of a press conference in Vaughan, Ont., on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

A woman has been charged in northwestern Ontario with two counts of cruelty to animals after a pair of dogs were left for hours in a freezing cold vehicle.

Ontario Provincial Police say they got a tip early Saturday that a person in the township of Nipigon, northeast of Thunder Bay, was violating court-ordered release conditions.

When they arrived on scene, they found two short-haired boxer breed dogs inside an unheated vehicle.

Police say the outside temperature was near -18 C and that the dogs had been inside the vehicle for more than two hours.

Investigators say the dogs appeared unharmed and are being cared for by a local resident.

The 25-year-old accused also faces two counts of failing to comply with a release order and is to appear in court at a later date.