Woman charged with animal cruelty after dogs left in freezing vehicle for hours
Charged with animal cruelty
A woman has been charged in northwestern Ontario with two counts of cruelty to animals after a pair of dogs were left for hours in a freezing cold vehicle.
Ontario Provincial Police say they got a tip early Saturday that a person in the township of Nipigon, northeast of Thunder Bay, was violating court-ordered release conditions.
When they arrived on scene, they found two short-haired boxer breed dogs inside an unheated vehicle.
Police say the outside temperature was near -18 C and that the dogs had been inside the vehicle for more than two hours.
Investigators say the dogs appeared unharmed and are being cared for by a local resident.
The 25-year-old accused also faces two counts of failing to comply with a release order and is to appear in court at a later date.
More Canada News
- Border crossing to reopenGaza - 8:15 am
- Powerful nor'easter forecastAtlantic Canada - 7:40 am
- Big plans for ghost townBC - 7:15 am
- Focused on affordableOttawa - 7:05 am
- Charged with animal crueltyOntario - 6:55 am