Arctic sovereignty: Gov. Gen. Mary Simon heading to Norway, Denmark and Greenland

'Respect for sovereignty'

Photo: The Canadian Press Gov. Gen. Mary Simon is shown at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025.

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon is set to visit Greenland, Denmark and Norway next week.

On Monday, Simon will travel to Norway, where she will take part in the Arctic Frontiers Conference in Tromso and later meet with Norway’s King Harald in Oslo.

Later in the week, the Governor General will head to Denmark, where she will meet King Frederik and the country’s prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, in Copenhagen.

Canada's first Indigenous governor general will then head to Greenland to meet Jens?Frederik Nielsen, prime minister of the semi-autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark.

While in Greenland, Simon will attend the opening of the first Canadian consulate in Nuuk, the island’s capital.

Simon’s office says the trip to Norway is aimed at highlighting Canada’s commitment to Arctic collaboration and the role of Indigenous communities in shaping the future of the region.

As for Denmark and Greenland, Simon's visit will focus on the historic bonds between Inuit in Canada and Greenland.

“The Arctic is stronger when nations work together,” Simon said in a statement.

“Canada’s long-standing approach is grounded in close, constructive engagement, supporting stability, respect for sovereignty and the well-being of northern communities.”

Simon was ambassador to Denmark from 1999 to 2001 and served as Canada’s ambassador for circumpolar affairs from 1994 to 2003.

This will be Simon’s first visit to Norway, Denmark and Greenland as Governor General.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2026.