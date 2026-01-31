Canada News

Air Canada's customer service agents could go on strike. Here's what to know

Air Canada staff could strike

Photo: The Canadian Press/File photo Air Canada travellers load their luggage at Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Dorval, Que., on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025.

At this point, the travelling Canadian public is pretty triggered by the word "strike," and for good reason.

Contract disputes between airlines and various unions have resulted in mass delays and cancellations over the past several years. Canada's two largest airlines, Air Canada and WestJet, experienced travel bedlam due to expiring contracts for both pilots and flight attendants.

Most recently, the union representing Air Canada's flight attendants went on strike in August 2025, resulting in mass cancellations across the country for several days. The airline also preemptively cancelled flights leading up to the job action.

Now, another component of the airline's staff says it wants to see significant changes to its contract.

Unifor Local 2002 represents roughly 5,826 customer service agents, and its contract with Air Canada will expire on Feb. 28.

The parties can continue bargaining under the protections of the Canada Labour Code after the contract expires, as there is "no fixed length of time for collective bargaining itself — negotiations continue as long as progress is being made," a spokesperson for the union told Vancouver Is Awesome in an emailed statement.

But if the talks don't result in an agreement, either party can request federal conciliation. This period typically lasts up to 60 days, followed by a 21-day cooling-off period after the conciliator files their report.

Air Canada strike: When could the union take job action?

A strike may only occur after all the aforementioned steps are completed. The union says it is "too early to speculate on a strike date." For now, the focus is "on negotiating a fair agreement, not on job action."

Any job action would need to be "carefully planned." What that may look like, or the impact on operations, would depend on several factors.

"Our goal is not to disrupt the travelling public. Our goal is to reach a negotiated settlement that recognizes the critical work our members do and allows Air Canada to continue operating safely and reliably."

Why is the union striking?

The customer service agents want improvements akin to those across the current aviation sector. Some of the chief concerns are: "fair wages, protection against fatigue, job security, respect for seniority, and working conditions that support safety and long-term sustainability."

Air Canada’s second quarter 2025 results showcase strong operating revenues "exceeding $5.6 billion, up $113 million from the previous year," according to a news release.

The union members expect their agreement with the airline to reflect their part in that financial success, particularly following the sacrifices they made during the pandemic.

What are Air Canada Customer Service Agents responsible for?

In addition to check-in and boarding, the union notes that there are many "safety-critical and regulatory duties the public rarely sees," including:

Verifying travel and immigration documents

Ensuring aircraft weight and balance requirements are met

Coordinating with flight crews and ground operations

Managing flight disruptions affecting hundreds of passengers.

Handling medical situations, unaccompanied minors, and passengers with disabilities

Security concerns

Often acting as first responders.

Before signing its last contract, the Air Canada flight attendants launched an "Unpaid Work Won't Fly" campaign to draw attention to the hours staff spent working in uniform, unpaid. Similarly, much of the work service agents do happens under intense pressure and "includes unpaid time spent in uniform before and after shifts, as well as ongoing mandatory training to meet strict regulatory requirements."