Two teens arrested in connection with First Nation double homicide in northern Quebec

Photo: The Canadian Press The Surete du Quebec badge is seen during an operation in Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que., on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Quebec provincial police say two 17-year-old boys have been arrested in a double homicide in a Cree community in northern Quebec.

The teens were arrested by a tactical unit Friday in the community of Mistissini around 1 p.m.

The Eeyou Eenou Police Force says the suspects are facing charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder and are set to appear in court on Saturday.

The two male victims, 30-year-old Bedabin Neeposh and 29-year-old Daniel Benac, died after being found in a bullet-riddled car on Wednesday night in the First Nations community about 600 kilometres northwest of Quebec City.

Provincial police said the fatal shooting was linked to organized crime and likely a settling of accounts.

The killings of the two local men badly shook the Cree Nation of Mistissini, with the community briefly under a lockdown order on Thursday morning.

The Eeyou Eenou Police Force said on Friday that there was no ongoing threat to public safety because the incident appears to have been isolated.

The Cree Nation Government offered condolences to the people affected by the shooting.

"This event will take time to heal from but we know that the entire Cree Nation will be standing in solidary with (Chief Michael Petawabano) and his members," it said in a statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2026.