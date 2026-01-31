Canada News

Canadian company says it's sitting on major site of alumina in Saskatchewan

Promising mining discovery

Photo: The Canadian Press Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks with reporters before the First Ministers Meeting in Ottawa, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

TISDALE — A Canadian company says it's found what it believes to be a major supply of a critical industrial material that could transform Saskatchewan's economy.

Canadian Energy Metals says a preliminary economic assessment suggests 6.8 billion tonnes of alumina is in the ground near Tisdale, northeast of Saskatoon.

Alumina is a powdery material used for making aluminum, and has applications ranging from vehicle parts to batteries and aerospace components.

The company says it has more work to do, including setting up a demonstration facility, before it decides whether it's feasible to start the $6.3-billion project known as Thor.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says alumina could be the province's next big resource after potash and uranium.

Moe says he spoke about the project with premiers and Prime Minister Mark Carney this week, telling them it could help position Canada as a stable supplier of critical resources.

"I'm very excited," Moe told a news conference Friday. "Do I think this has the realm to be in that scope of discussion, like uranium and potash, coming from Saskatchewan? Yes, I certainly do."

Tisdale Mayor Mike Hill said his town is embracing the project.

"Agriculture will always be our foundation, however no rural community thrives by standing still," he said.