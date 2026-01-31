Canada News

Canadian Armed Forces says New Brunswick-based soldier has died in Latvia

Canadian soldier dies

Photo: The Canadian Press A Canadian soldier takes part in an announcement in Petawawa, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The Canadian Armed Forces says one of its members has died in Latvia.

The military says in a news release that Gunner Sebastian Halmagean, who was part of the Canadian-led NATO Multinational Brigade Latvia, died Thursday near Riga, Latvia, while on his first overseas deployment.

The release did not say how Halmagean died or report any other circumstances of his death, and the Canadian Armed Forces did not have an immediate answer when asked for comment.

The release noted that there was no indication the incident posed an increased threat to other soldiers.

Halmagean was originally from Hamilton, Ont., and had served with the military for almost three years.

He was posted to the 4th Artillery Regiment (General Support), Royal Canadian Artillery, part of 6 Canadian Combat Support Brigade, which is based at the 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown in New Brunswick.

“The passing of Gunner Halmagean is a loss deeply felt for the Canadian Armed Forces. On behalf of all our members, I offer my heartfelt sympathies to his loved ones and those who served alongside him," Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Jennie Carignan said in the military's news release.

Lieut.-Gen. Steve Boivin, commander Canadian Joint Operations Command, added that Halmagean deployed on Operation Reassurance with a sense of duty to his country.

"My condolences and thoughts are with Gunner Halmagean’s family and loved ones in this very difficult time," he said.

The release said an investigation into Halmagean’s death by the Latvian Military Police, with support from the Canadian Forces Military Police, is ongoing.

A social media post from a man saying he was Halmagean's father, with photos of the soldier attached, said he'd helped extinguish fires in Newfoundland and Labrador last year. The post said Halmagean was "immensely proud to serve in the Canadian Armed Forces and his country."

The post asked for privacy while the family deals with the news.

Latvia is home to a multinational deployment of troops meant to deter Russian aggression in Europe’s eastern flank. It is one of several NATO battle brigades deployed in eastern Europe.

Canada is the lead nation in the Latvia deployment, with roughly 2,000 troops deployed.

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced in August that he’s extending Operation Reassurance for another three years through to 2029.