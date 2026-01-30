Canada News

Carney calls Trump's U.S. Fed chair pick, Warsh, a "fantastic choice'

Photo: AP Photo/Reed Saxon FILE PHOTO: Kevin Warsh, left, at the time a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, and Mark Carney, then governor of the Bank of Canada, leave for the midmorning break of the Saturday session of the annual Federal Reserve conference, in Jackson, Wyo., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2010.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is offering his seal of approval on U.S. President Donald Trump's pick to lead the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Trump said earlier today he would nominate former Federal Reserve official Kevin Warsh to replace outgoing chair Jerome Powell when his term expires in the spring.

Carney, a former central banker himself, said in a social media post that Warsh is "a fantastic choice to lead the world’s most important central bank at this crucial time."

Trump's nomination comes as the U.S. president has been ramping up his confrontations with Powell and the Fed.

Earlier this month, Powell said the U.S. Department of Justice has subpoenaed the Fed over his previous congressional testimony, which he called "pretexts" for pushing the central bank to lower interest rates.

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem has voiced his support for Powell and said earlier this week maintaining central bank independence south of the border is also important for financial stability in Canada.