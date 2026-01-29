Canada News

Gerber recalls arrowroot biscuits that might contain pieces of plastic or paper

Baby cookies recalled

Photo: CFIA Gerber has recalled these baby cookies

Gerber, the maker of baby foods and other products, is recalling certain lots of its arrowroot biscuits because they might contain pieces of soft plastic or paper and should not be eaten.

The recall includes 155-gram packages of the biscuits, often given to teething babies, with best-by dates between Oct. 16 and Dec. 16, 2026. The plastic and paper pieces came from a supplier of arrowroot flour, who initiated the recall.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported. Consumers should check the back of the packages for the codes of affected lots. The products can be returned to the place of purchase for a refund, Gerber officials said in a statement.

No other Gerber products are affected by the recall.