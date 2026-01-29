Canada News

Ontario Premier Doug Ford trades barbs with Parti Québécois leader over sovereignty

Urged to reject the PQ

Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon speaks during a press conference at their party convention in Saint-Hyacinthe, Que., on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi Click here to view gallery Photo: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian Press

The leader of the Parti Québécois and Ontario Premier Doug Ford are trading barbs after the latter said it would be a disaster for Canada if the sovereigntist party was elected.

Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is criticizing Ford, who for the past two days has been urging Quebecers to reject the PQ for the good of Canada.

The issue of unity has been central during a meeting of premiers in Ottawa this week with questions swirling about Quebec and Alberta sovereignty.

Ford stood by comments that he first made Wednesday, when he warned it would be a disaster if Quebec elects a separatist government at a time when being united has never been more important.

Current Quebec Premier François Legault says it's up to Quebecers to decide on the province's future, telling reporters in Ottawa today that a majority of Quebecers are opposed to separating and an even larger proportion don't want a sovereignty referendum.

For his part, St-Pierre Plamondon says that a sovereign Quebec would maintain close ties with Canada.

The PQ leader promises to hold a sovereignty referendum by 2030 if he wins the October provincial election.