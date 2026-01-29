Canada News

Ottawa, South Korea pledge to bring auto manufacturing to Canada

Photo: The Canadian Press Minister of Industry Melanie Joly talks to reporters in Beijing, China on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The federal government has signed an agreement with South Korea with the goal of bringing Korean auto manufacturing to Canada.

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly and her counterpart, Jung-Kwan Kim, signed the agreement focused on "economic prosperity and supply chain resilience."

A news release from Joly's department says a forum will be established on Canada–Korea industrial collaboration.

It says the the countries plan to co-operate on advancing a Korean automotive industrial footprint in Canada and to create domestic electric vehicle manufacturing opportunities.

Joly says the agreement will grow Canada's auto sector, create good jobs and reinforce Canada’s position as a "global leader in future?ready vehicle manufacturing."

In 2024, 12 per cent of all cars sold in Canada, or 228,257 vehicles, were made by South Korean automotive companies.