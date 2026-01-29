Canada News

GM set to end third shift in Oshawa, Ont., putting hundreds out of work

700 jobs lost at auto plant

Photo: The Canadian Press Autoworker Angely Labo works in the body shop producing the Chevrolet Silverado, at the GM Assembly plant in Oshawa, Ontario, on Tuesday, February 22 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

General Motors is set to cut the third shift at its Oshawa Assembly Plant on Friday, putting hundreds of workers at the plant out of a job.

Unifor says more than 700 direct jobs at the plant are affected, plus hundreds more lost at companies that supply the factory.

GM says about 500 employees will be laid off, after some took early retirement packages or otherwise left the company since it first announced the planned shift cut last May.

The company announced the plan as President Donald Trump was ramping up tariffs and calling for more auto production within the U.S., citing market conditions and the evolving trade environment as the reasons.

Unifor national president Lana Payne said in a news release Thursday that the company was doing as Trump asked.

"General Motors has made a clear decision to cave to Donald Trump rather than stand up for its loyal Canadian workforce, making the workers in Oshawa pay for that appeasement with their jobs."

Unifor noted GM ramped up production of Silverado pickup trucks in Fort Wayne, Ind. before announcing the end of the third shift in Oshawa that also produces them, though the company disputes that there was a direct transfer of production.

Payne said that even in a brutal trade war auto companies can make different decisions, saying GM's move is short sighted.

"It is misguided for General Motors to think it can get away with consistently diminishing their production footprint in Canada and still be the number one seller of vehicles in the Canadian marketplace."

GM said Thursday that it has worked closely with the union to support employees through the shutdown and thanked them for their contributions. It said it remains committed to the plant, investing $280 million in preparation to build its newest models of gas-powered full-sized pickups.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford expressed dismay at the loss of jobs at an unrelated news conference in Ottawa Thursday.

"It's very disappointing. But this goes back to our point, that we have to move quicker and faster, and make sure that the federal government comes in to support not only these workers, but the overall auto sector."

Ford called for the end of the electric vehicle mandate, which is currently paused and under review, to make Canada more competitive.

He said the province has a plan.

"We're going to make sure that they have opportunities in the defence sector, life science sector, other areas, and we'll be there for them."

Unifor noted that the cut at Oshawa comes the same week that GM reported billions of dollars in profits for 2025. The company reported US$2.7 billion in net income and earnings before taxes and interest of US$12.7 billion.

GM chief executive Mary Barra said in a letter to shareholders this week that the company plans to produce more vehicles in the U.S. ahead.

"We continue to onshore more production to meet strong customer demand for our vehicles. Over the next few years, our annual production in the U.S. is expected to rise."