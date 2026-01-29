Canada News

Anandasangaree says lack of help from some provinces, police won't thwart gun buyback

Photo: The Canadian Press Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree rises during Question Period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree says he doesn't foresee logistical challenges in gathering up banned firearms through a federal buyback program, despite the refusal of several provinces and police forces to help.

Anandasangaree said in an interview the use of mobile collection units and off-duty or retired police officers will help ensure the collection of banned firearms that owners elect to hand over for compensation.

Public Safety Canada says gun owners reported 22,251 firearms to the government in the first week of the program to provide compensation for banned guns.

Owners of outlawed firearms have until the end of March to declare interest in the program, which offers them money for turning in or permanently deactivating their guns.

Since May 2020, Ottawa has outlawed about 2,500 types of firearms, including the AR-15, on the basis they belong only on the battlefield.

Prohibited firearms and devices must be disposed of — or deactivated — by the end of an amnesty period on Oct. 30.