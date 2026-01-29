Canada News

Marielle Thompson, Mikael Kingsbury named 2026 Canadian Olympic flagbearers

Olympic flagbearers named

Photo: Photo courtesy of Alpine Canada Marielle Thompson won her 65th World Cup medal in Bakuriani, Georgia on Feb. 11, 2024.

Two all-time greats in their respective sports have been selected as Team Canada's flagbearers for the upcoming Olympic Opening Ceremony on Feb. 6 in Milan, Italy.

Whistler's Marielle Thompson struck ski-cross gold in her Games debut at Sochi 2014 and notched silver in Beijing four years ago. She has locked down four Crystal Globe overall titles so far and took her 74th World Cup medal (a bronze) last Saturday in Veysonnaz, Switzerland.

Mikael Kingsbury owns an unparalleled 29 Crystal Globes in moguls skiing to go with nine World Championships and three Olympic podiums (one gold and two silver). He achieved his 100th singles triumph on the World Cup circuit earlier this month.

"There just are so many amazing athletes to select from, that I got chosen is really kind of unbelievable, but very special," Thompson said in a press release. "It hasn’t sunk in yet, for sure, but it’s very special. I’ve seen all these amazing athletes when I’ve been watching the Olympics, when I’ve been participating, carry the flag, and it’s kind of the highest honour, I’d say, in our Olympic journey.

"Mik and I, we’ve been to each Olympics together and we’re the same age, so we’ve kind of come up together in this sport. I think we’ve definitely got some camaraderie and it’s kind of cool to be sharing each of our Olympics together. And he was no surprise. When they told me I thought ‘well-deserved, amazing’. Each of my Olympic experiences has been so different so far, and this is no different, where I’m returning from injury and still kind of trying to find my feet, but we’re getting there."





Kingsbury said: "This is one of the greatest honours I’ve ever received. Canada is a world power. Looking at all the names that have done it previously, they’re all exceptional athletes. I walked there [at Pyeongchang 2018] and watched [Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir] and I said to myself, one day, if I keep performing—I know it’s something that’s out of my control, but I’ll continue to be a good person and represent my country—maybe one day I’ll have that opportunity."