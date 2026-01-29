Canada News

Eliminating Canada's trade barriers could generate $210 billion, says IMF

The $210 billion problem

Photo: Chung Chow/BIV Container trucks entering and leaving Vancouver's port. One critic says the IMF's estimated benefits on removing trade barriers are vastly overestimated.

Eliminating trade barriers across Canada could raise the country’s GDP by $210 billion over the long term—though smaller provinces are expected to gain more than the economies of British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta.

The data, presented in a report from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), is based on an analysis of internal trade barriers across 230 sectors between 1997 and 2021.

Over that period, non-geographic barriers led to the equivalent of a 9.5 per cent national tariff, according to IMF economists Federico J. Díez and Yuanchen Yang, who carried out the report alongside Trevor Tombe, an economics professor at the University of Calgary’s School of Public Policy.

Tombe was unavailable for an interview. In a recent summary of their findings, Díez and Yang wrote that the costs to trade barriers are largely concentrated in service sectors, including educational and health-care services, which face the equivalent of a more than 40 per cent tariff.

“Such a level would be prohibitive in most international trade agreements,” they wrote.

Over the past year, U.S. President Donald Trump imposed multiple rounds of tariffs on Canadian goods and services—at times pairing the economic cudgel with threats to Canada’s sovereignty.

One economic response to those measures has been for provinces to look to their neighbours. Several premiers have sought to create new legislation and sign memorandums of understanding between provinces to facilitate the movement of goods and services.

In November, the federal government alongside all of Canada’s provinces and territories signed the Canadian Mutual Recognition Agreement to drop interprovincial trade barriers on thousands of services and goods—excluding food and alcohol.

“When threats to Canada’s economic security land at our doorstep, we’re at our best when we work together as one country,” B.C. Premier David Eby said in a statement at the time.

B.C. has also signed agreements with Ontario, Manitoba and Yukon to increase labour mobility and facilitate the sale of alcohol across provincial borders.

The IMF report says dropping barriers even more could grease the wheels of commerce even more.

Finance, telecommunications and transportation are expected to see the biggest gains following the removal of internal barriers, with services accounting for roughly 90 per cent of the total GDP gains in efficiency, innovation and competition.

Eliminating the “patchwork economy” is expected to increase economies of scale, and make it easier to start a business, support investment and allow the free flow of labour, wrote Díez and Yang.

“In other words, this is a gift that would keep on giving,” write the authors.

B.C. to see relatively modest but significant gains

Geographically, removal of trade barriers is expected to be felt heaviest in Canada’s three territories and Prince Edward Island. Nunavut is expected to see a more than 76 per cent gain in real GDP per worker, while the Northwest Territories, Yukon and Prince Edward Island would all see nearly 40 per cent gains.

At the other end of the spectrum, Ontario (3.6 per cent) is expected to see the least gains in real GDP per worker, followed by Alberta (4.9 per cent) and B.C. (5.7 per cent).

The estimated $210 billion in gains across the Canadian economy is equivalent to just under a seven per cent increase in real GDP as of 2025.

“Atlantic Canada and the northern territories could see particularly large productivity gains,” write the economists. “But larger provinces also benefit substantially in absolute terms, reflecting their central role in national supply chains. Internal integration is not a zero-sum reallocation—it is a national productivity dividend.”

While less than smaller provinces, the IMF predicts B.C. would see significant gains if trade barriers were eliminated. | IMF

Simulations in the report show the economic hit from a 10 per cent increase in trade costs due to U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods could be cut in half by removing internal barriers.

The five per cent offset comes from increases in both East-West trade and diversification of international trading partners.

One challenge is that the impacts from the tariffs would be felt faster than any gains from liberalizing trade within Canada, the authors warn.

“Sustained progress,” they write, “will depend on effective intergovernmental coordination, transparent benchmarking of trade barriers, and clear incentives for provincial alignment.”

However, even a modest reduction in internal trade barriers was found to strengthen Canada’s ability to absorb external shocks, such as an unpredictable trade partner.

“The prize is large,” the economists concluded. “Turning 13 economies into one is no longer just an aspiration—it is an economic imperative.”

Critic says politicians latching on to a flawed methodology

Marc Lee, a senior economist at the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, said the numbers reported by the IMF and Tombe are based on a “flawed methodology” that has been repeatedly released to the public and touted by governments in the past.

“Those numbers don’t make any sense based on what we know about internal trade,” said Lee. “It’s vastly overestimated.”

Last summer, Lee co-authored a report that took a critical look at the prospect of reducing trade barriers. Under the title “The Premiers New Clothes,” the report found there were “very few practical examples of barriers” that could support legislative moves to eliminate regulatory tools.

He warned deregulation could also have a negative effect on measures to protect consumers, workers and the environment.

“Basically, it’s a methodology designed to create these large numbers,” said Lee. “There are huge caveats on it.”

“The problem is politicians take the high range of the estimate. … They want to look like they are doing something in the face of Trump.”